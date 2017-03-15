Two people shot on Southern California freeway; gunman on loose

Two people were shot in separate vehicles on a California freeway Tuesday evening and the gunman is at large, reports CBS Los Angeles.

In a tweet urging motorists to “be careful,” Palm Springs police say the shootings happened in Rialto, east of L.A.

The San Bernardino County Sun says the vehicles were going in opposite directions on the 210 Freeway.

One person was hit in a leg and the other in an arm, says CBS Los Angeles.

The Sun says both vehicles pulled over, called 911 and were taken to hospitals. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The gunman’s motive wasn’t, either.

CBS L.A says the victim hit in the leg was a passenger but The Sun says both victims were driving.

One vehicle was a car and the other a truck, according to CBS L.A.