Today in Trump: March 15, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump travel

He’ll speak in Ypsilanti with automakers (2 p.m.) before heading to Nashville to lay a wreath and make remarks at the Hermitage (5:15 p.m.), Andrew Jackson’s birthplace and then at a campaign-style rally in the evening (7:30 p.m.).

Tillerson in Tokyo

Tillerson is in Tokyo, holds joint availability with Japanese Foreign Minister Kishida and they’ll hold a joint media availability, which will be Tillerson’s first press conference as secretary of State (time tba).

Warren – Gorsuch

Sen. Elizabeth Warren holds press conference outside Supreme Court to protest nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to be an associate justice, 9:30 a.m.

What you missed yesterday

House Committee extends deadline for DOJ to provide wiretapping evidence



Facing a Monday deadline, the Justice Department asked lawmakers for more time to provide evidence backing up President Donald Trump’s unproven assertion that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper during the election. The request came as the White House appeared to soften Trump’s explosive allegation.

The House intelligence committee said it would give the Justice Department until March 20 to comply with the evidence request. That’s the date of the committee’s first open hearing on the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and possible contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

Donald Trump tax returns – portion of 2005 1040 released

In 2005, Donald Trump paid $38 million — or about 25.3 percent — in taxes on income of over $150 million, the White House said in a statement Tuesday night. In 2005, the tax rate for top earners was 35 percent. Currently, the top rate is 39.6 percent. In addition, the White House said that Mr. Trump paid “tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes.”

5 unusual things about the Trump presidency

Detractors and supporters alike agree that President Trump’s presidency has already marked a departure from many of the norms of previous administrations. Here are five unusual facets of Mr. Trump’s White House and his tenure so far as commander-in-chief.

Breitbart audio has Paul Ryan pledging not to defend Trump

House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republican lawmakers that he would not defend then-candidate Donald Trump in October, according to audio published Tuesday by Breitbart News.

Ryan’s comments came after a leaked Access Hollywood video appeared to show Mr. Trump bragging about sexually assaulting women. In the October 10 phone call that followed, media outlets including CBS reported that the speaker said he wouldn’t defend Mr. Trump and encouraged Republican lawmakers to do what was right for them in their bids to win reelection.

Ryan defends CBO estimate the 24M would lose insurance by 2026

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Monday that the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) estimate that 24 million people would lose health insurance by 2026 under the GOP health bill is because the legislation would eliminate Obamacare’s individual mandate.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Special Report” with host Bret Baier, the Wisconsin Republican said CBO’s report “exceeded my expectations” and he said that before Obamacare, 25 million were predicted to gain insurance, but now it’s only half of that estimate.

Rex Tillerson accused of using alias in climate change emails

The New York attorney general says that while Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was CEO of Exxon Mobil he used an alias in emails to talk about climate change.

The attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, made the accusation in a letter to a New York court Monday. He is investigating whether the company deceived investors and the public by hiding for decades what it knew about the link between fossil fuels and climate change.

Trump Schedule



Mr. Trump has lunch with Saudi Dep. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdualaziz Al Saud, 12:30 p.m.; he speaks with Anthem CEO Joseph Swedish and HHS Secretary Price by phone, 3 p.m. (closed), and he has a phone conversation with Speaker Paul Ryan and House GOP leader McCarthy, 4 p.m.

Cabinet

Sen. Finance Committee holds confirmation hearing on nomination of Robert Lighthizer to be U.S. trade representative, 10 a.m.