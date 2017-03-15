“The Matrix” reboot underway at Warner Bros.

Nearly 18 years after the Wachowski siblings’ groundbreaking sci-fi feature introduced the world to “bullet time,” a new incarnation is reportedly in the works. 

Warner Bros. is in the early stages of relaunching the successful franchise — which includes three feature films, an animated tie-in series, video games and comic books — with screenwriter Zak Penn in talks to write a treatment for a new version, according to the Hollywood Reporter

The Wachowski siblings are not involved in the reboot at this time and it is unclear in that capacity they would be, according to the trade publication’s sources. “Fantastic Four” star Michael B. Jordan has been mentioned as a potential lead. 

The “Matrix” franchise has grossed more than $3 billion worldwide since the first film was released on March 31, 1999. 

