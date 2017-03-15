Riding with the Republicans going to see President Trump

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga is sending both pro and anti contingents to see President Trump this evening in Nashville.

The Bradley & Hamilton County Republican parties teamed up to send a bus to the rally.

The President will talk about repealing Obamacare and supporting school vouchers tonight at 7:30 EST.

We’ll have team coverage tonight live from Nashville.

Robyn Estabrook is riding with the Republicans.

Alexandria Adams will cover the protesters.

And Jamal Williams will focus on the President’s speech.

By JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is hitting the road to pay homage to a predecessor and take the first steps in rolling back fuel efficiency standards.

The president is headed to Michigan Wednesday, where he’s expected to take aim at fuel-economy standards that were a key part of former President Barack Obama’s strategy to combat global warming.

The president is also scheduled to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, where he’ll lay a wreath at President Andrew Jackson’s tomb at the Hermitage to mark what would have been Jackson’s 250th birthday.

The president is also scheduled to hold a campaign-style rally in the city Wednesday evening – his second since being sworn into office.

