Man lip syncs “All By Myself” on snowy commute to work

NEW YORK — While most folks hunkered down during Tuesday’s nor’easter, some had to come in to work.

For Scott Green, that meant taking the Long Island Rail Road.

He boarded the 7:19 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma and found himself, well, all by himself.

“I was pretty bored,” said Green. “I was very bored.”

So he did what any New Yorker would do: Pull out his cell phone and make a video.

The results were pretty hilarious and caught the attention of CBS New York.

Take a look below: