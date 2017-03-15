Man lip syncs “All By Myself” on snowy commute to work

NEW YORK — While most folks hunkered down during Tuesday’s nor’easter, some had to come in to work.
For Scott Green, that meant taking the Long Island Rail Road.
He boarded the 7:19 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma and found himself, well, all by himself.
“I was pretty bored,” said Green. “I was very bored.”
- This house in upstate New York is completely encased in ice
- Woman with Down syndrome fulfills dream of presenting weather on TV
- BBC dad and family break silence on viral interview: “We laughed a lot”
So he did what any New Yorker would do: Pull out his cell phone and make a video.
The results were pretty hilarious and caught the attention of CBS New York.
Take a look below: