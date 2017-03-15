Man lip syncs “All By Myself” on snowy commute to work

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

NEW YORK — While most folks hunkered down during Tuesday’s nor’easter, some had to come in to work.

For Scott Green, that meant taking the Long Island Rail Road.

He boarded the 7:19 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma and found himself, well, all by himself.

“I was pretty bored,” said Green. “I was very bored.”

So he did what any New Yorker would do: Pull out his cell phone and make a video.

The results were pretty hilarious and caught the attention of CBS New York.

Take a look below:

Share:

Related Videos

20 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Thousands gather for Trump speech
Read More»
26 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Tenn. Highway Patrol teams up with Chattanooga Police
Read More»
30 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga Police Department Raids
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now