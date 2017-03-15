Luntz on Trump's 2005 tax filings, GOP health care bill

| There is growing opposition from members within the Republican Party on the GOP plan to replace Obamacare after the Congressional Budget Office released its analysis predicting fewer people would buy coverage. CBS News contributor and Republican strategist Frank Luntz joins “CBS This Morning” from Sacramento to discuss how GOP leaders are selling their health care plan. He also discusses President Trump’s leaked tax return from 2005.

