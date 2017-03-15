Georgia Senate OKs $49 billion budget, cuing up House talks

ATLANTA (AP) – The Georgia Senate has backed two percent pay increases for teachers and other state employees as part of a $49 billion state budget proposal.

The chamber on Wednesday approved their version of a spending plan for the financial year starting July 1. The vote sets up negotiations between House and Senate leaders to hash out differences in their funding plans.

But for the most part, both chambers’ budget proposals agree with Gov. Nathan Deal’s priorities, including the continuation of a 20 percent raise for law enforcement with state agencies.

The plan also includes more than $1 billion to finance construction projects around the state, including for local schools and colleges, a new crime lab in Savannah and completion of a new campus for Lanier Technical College in Hall County.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)