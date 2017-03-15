Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump's revised travel ban on hold

A federal judge in Hawaii has put President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban on hold.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson granted a temporary restraining order against key parts of Mr. Trump’s executive order on immigration, CBS News’ Paula Reid reports. He blocked enforcement of sections 2 and 6 and effectively gutted the order.

The ruling applies across the U.S. and around the world, and prevents the order from going into effect Thursday.

Watson issued his ruling Wednesday after hearing arguments on Hawaii’s request for a temporary restraining order involving the travel ban.

More than half a dozen states are trying to stop the ban, and federal courts in Maryland, Washington state and Hawaii heard arguments Wednesday about whether it should be put into practice.

Hawaii argued that the ban discriminates on the basis of nationality and would prevent Hawaii residents from receiving visits from relatives in the six mostly Muslim countries covered by the ban.

The state also says the ban would harm its tourism industry and the ability to recruit foreign students and workers.

In another challenge to the travel ban, a federal judge in Seattle said after a hearing that he will issue a written order about whether to block the ban. But he didn’t say when he would make his decision.

Judge James Robart told lawyers for an immigrant rights group and for the Justice Department that he’s most interested in whether the ban violates federal immigration law, and whether affected immigrants would be irreparably harmed should the ban go into effect.

The judge spent much of the Wednesday hearing grilling the lawyers about two seemingly conflicting federal laws on immigration – one which gives the president the authority to keep any class of aliens out of the country, and another that forbids the government from discriminating on the basis of nationality when it comes to issuing immigrant visas.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.