East Hamilton Falls to Memphis East 76-56 in Opening Round of State Tournament

Murfreesboro, TN-(WDEF) Memphis East proved to be too big and too strong for East Hamilton in the state quarterfinals.

The defending state champs raced out to a 22-6 lead after one quarter on their way to a 76-56 victory over the Hurricanes.

The 6’7 Chandler Lawson and 6’8 Malcolm Dandridge made it difficult for the Hurricanes to find their offensive rhythm.

East Hamilton hit only 12-percent of their shots in the first quarter.

The Hurricanes could have used a hot hand behind the arc to compete with the Mustangs, but they finished 3 of 17 behind the arc.

The Mustangs length on defense also forced several turnovers. East Hamilton wound up with 20 turnovers and only five assists.

Cam Montgomery paced the Hurricanes with 15 points, while Davae Hughley added 11.

Lawson led Memphis East with 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Dandridge chipped in with 12 points.