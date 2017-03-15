Downtown Allergy Clinic Expands

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Allergy sufferers can now see more doctors in downtown Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Allergy Clinic has expanded its Market Street facility, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday.

The expansion includes a new entrance, a larger waiting area, and six more patient rooms.

Additional doctors will now be able to make rotations through the clinic.

Dr. Marc Cromie says the recent cold weather has given allergy sufferers a break from the pollen, but he expects that to change.

“With the warm weather approaching this weekend into next week, we should see an influx of that spring tree pollen again,” Cromie said. “The trees, if they’re not killed off by this cold weather will come back to life, and mother nature will take over once again with a plethora of pollen that will cover the cars with gold dust, and unfortunately, that’ll bring suffering to the Scenic City, but that’s what we’re here for.”

The clinic first opened downtown in the summer of 2015.

Share:

Related Videos

2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Meet March “Do the Right Thing” Winner: Carlos Dempsey
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Tennessee Holding on to Nearly $790 Million in Unclaimed Property
Read More»
1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Video: Local Firefighter Honored for Service
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now