Downtown Allergy Clinic Expands

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Allergy sufferers can now see more doctors in downtown Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Allergy Clinic has expanded its Market Street facility, holding a ribbon cutting ceremony, Wednesday.

The expansion includes a new entrance, a larger waiting area, and six more patient rooms.

Additional doctors will now be able to make rotations through the clinic.

Dr. Marc Cromie says the recent cold weather has given allergy sufferers a break from the pollen, but he expects that to change.

“With the warm weather approaching this weekend into next week, we should see an influx of that spring tree pollen again,” Cromie said. “The trees, if they’re not killed off by this cold weather will come back to life, and mother nature will take over once again with a plethora of pollen that will cover the cars with gold dust, and unfortunately, that’ll bring suffering to the Scenic City, but that’s what we’re here for.”

The clinic first opened downtown in the summer of 2015.