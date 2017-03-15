Dina Powell promoted to deputy national security adviser

WASHINGTON — Dina Habib Powell, a well-respected veteran of the second Bush White House, has been promoted to deputy national security adviser for strategy in the Trump administration.

Diplomats tell CBS News that both Powell and Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, will be directly involved in the U.S.-Saudi bilateral relationship for the foreseeable future.

The former Goldman Sachs executive, who previously ran the firm’s 10,000 Women Initiative, joined the administration in January as an assistant to the president and senior counselor for economic initiatives, working with Ivanka Trump on policies benefiting women.

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Powell’s presence at an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday between Mr. Trump and Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman caught media attention.

Saudi Arabia has pledged significant investment in the U.S.

On Wednesday, Bin Salman and his economic team met again with the National Economic Council, as well as Kushner. They were spotted walking around the White House grounds.

Bin Salman, the Saudi defense minister, is leading the effort to take Saudi oil giant Aramco public, in what is expected to be the largest IPO in history. Incidentally, Goldman Sachs is pitching to advise on the potential public offering.

Powell, who was born in Cairo and often speaks lovingly about her Egyptian grandmother, previously worked in public diplomacy at the State Department, as well as its Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.