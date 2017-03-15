Deputies charge 2 Collinsville High students with drugs and gun on campus

COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department arrested two students at their High School on Wednesday.

A teacher smelled a strong odor on two students as they walked into her class at Collinsville High.

They rode together to school, so administrators and the SRO asked to search their car.

The driver refused.

So deputies brought their K-9, Marianna, who alerted on the vehicle.

Officers say when they got inside, they found marijuana and an unloaded BB pistol which looked like a real gun.

The juveniles were released to their parents pending a hearing before a Juvenile Probation officer.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says “The teacher did an outstanding job on noticing the smell and alerting the assistant principal, principal and SRO. Also this is another case where our K-9’s are so important in our fight against drugs.”