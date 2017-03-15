California desert sees “superbloom” after winter of heavy rains

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — When wildflowers bloom like this in the Southern California desert, it’s a sight to treasure.

“This is not to be missed,” said one man.

Wldflowers bloom in the Southern California desert

CBS News

Visitors to Anza-Borrego State Park east of San Diego are witnessing the desert at its most colorful. It’s a rare display thanks to rain this winter that finally broke California’s drought.

d2-blackstone-superbloom-transfer3.jpg

Park Ranger Steve Bier

CBS News

“Almost overnight you will come out and you will go, ‘oh goodness, where did the yellows, and the purples, and the whites come from?’” said Steve Bier, who has been a park ranger at Anza-Borrego for 15 years.

The winter storms brought double the average rainfall to the area, enough to bring to life wildflower seeds that have been lying on the desert floor for years.

“There are some that have been waiting for decades,” Bier said. “This is beautiful. I mean you can’t look at this and imagine that someone could come out and say nothing survives in the desert.”

But it’s also true that nothing survives for long in the desert. 

d2-blackstone-superbloom-transfer4.jpg

Caterpillars will eat away some of the blooms

CBS News

The wildflowers are already being consumed by hungry caterpillars also having their brief moment to thrive in this harsh landscape. And temperatures climbing over 100 degrees will quickly wilt what the caterpillars leave behind. 

But for a few weeks, blossoms are everywhere.

d2-blackstone-superbloom-transfer5.jpg

A cactus blossoms in the desert

CBS News

For now, in this desert, even a cactus is much more than its spikes.

“When it happens desert wide this is one that just takes your breath away,” Bier said.

Share:

Related Videos

4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Police chase shuts down Chickamauga Battlefield
Read More»
Kindergarten Application
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Hamilton Co. Department of Education and Co. Comm. discuss funding
Read More»
4 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Man’s life saved on trail by bikers
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now