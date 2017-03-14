Winter wallop, Trump's way, and the NATO ultimatum

Winter wallop

Schools shuttered, transport mayhem and dire warnings from officials in five states right up the northeast coast this morning as a dangerous snowstorm slams the region. With winds gusting near 60 miles per hour and as much as two feet of snow forecast for New York City, experts say it “could be life threatening.”

His way

Detractors and supporters agree that Donald Trump’s presidency has already marked a departure from many presidential norms. From communications to physical presence, we look at five unusual facets of Mr. Trump’s tenure that have already manifested at this early stage in his leadership.

Friends and foes

The Trump administration has made it clear to America’s 27 NATO allies that, if they fail to pay their fair share into the defense budget, they may not be able to rely on U.S. backing in the event of foreign aggression. So how does the NATO chief interpret that threat, and what might Putin see in it?

A sad first

When a raging fire tore through a Pennsylvania home last week, several children couldn’t get out. The fire killed two-year-old Ashanti Hughes and seriously injured two others. Survivors said the blaze was started by a hoverboard plugged into an outlet. It was the first death blamed on one of the popular gadgets.

Credit score

Credit scores can help determine how much you pay for a house or car, or even whether you need to put a deposit down on utilities. So it will come as good news for millions of Americans that they may find their credit-score getting a boost later this year. Here’s why.

Wheel of fugitive

A sheriff’s office in central Florida is putting a creative spin on its search for criminals. The sheriff’s game show-style videos feature the most wanted local fugitives. The videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, and have led to dozens of arrests.

