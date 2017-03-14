Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, March 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Below normal temperatures continue for the rest of the work week.

Cloudy skies & breezy conditions for the first half of Tuesday. It’s a chilly morning. Wednesday & Thursday mornings it’ll be bone-chilling cold.

Some Sunshine returns late Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday, but temperatures will be struggling – highs expected to stay in the mid to low 40’s both days. It will be breezy as well for Tuesday afternoon. Northwest winds expected 10-15 mph.

A hard freeze likely Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as temperatures will drop into the low 20’s in Chattanooga. The higher elevations could dip into the teens.

Temperatures slowly start to recover as we move toward next weekend with another chance for rain early Saturday.

It’s March 14. Happy Pi Day!

