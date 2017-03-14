Today in Trump: March 14, 2017

Today in the Trump Administration

Trump Schedule



The president is at the White House.

Cabinet

Sen. Finance Committee holds confirmation hearing on nomination of Robert Lighthizer to be U.S. trade representative, 10 a.m.

What you missed yesterday

CBO scores GOP health-care bill



The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its analysis of the Republican health-care bill Monday — it says that by 2018, 14 million more people would be uninsured under the legislation than under current law.

According to the CBO analysis, the legislation would reduce federal deficits by $337 billion over the next decade, with the largest savings coming from reductions in Medicaid outlays and the reduction of Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies.

HHS Secretary Tom Price said the White House disagrees “strenuously” with the report and called the finding that 14 million people would end up without insurance “virtually impossible.”

Trump signs executive order to cut costs of federal government

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order authorizing his top budget official, OMB Director Mick Mulvaney, to examine federal departments in search of places where money can be saved.

The order came ahead of the release of Mr. Trump’s budget Thursday, which is expected to seek a contraction in the size and scope of the federal government.

The full text of the order, called the “Comprehensive Plan for Reorganizing the Executive Branch,” was not immediately available.

Trump on the Healthcare Plan

President Trump continued to make a push for the American Healthcare Act, the GOP’s Obamacare replacement. In a “listening session” composed of people who have complaints about the effects of the ACA, Trump compared Obamacare to the former president.

Merkel meeting postponed

A heavy winter storm expected in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast this week prompted German Chancellor Angela Merkel to put off her trip the White House by a few days. The two are slated to discuss NATO, ISIS and the Ukraine conflict. Merkel was to meet with Mr. Trump Tuesday. Their visit has now been moved to Friday.