‘SpongeBob’ creator says he has Lou Gehrig’s disease

(AP) – The creator of Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” says he has been diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Stephen Hillenburg tells Variety that he will continue to work on the show and his other passions for as long as he’s able.

Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as ALS, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells that control the muscles. There is no known cure.

The 55-year-old Hillenburg is a former marine biology teacher who created the series featuring an animated sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea in 1999.

Nickelodeon says in a statement to Variety that Hillenburg “is a brilliant creator who brings joy to millions of fans” and that the network’s “thoughts and support” are with Hillenburg and his family.

