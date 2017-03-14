Second suspect for Oak Tree Drive homicide in custody

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A second supsect wanted in connection to a Chattanooga homicide is now in custody. Jacob Coyne was picked up in Decatur for warrants of criminal homicide and aggraved robbery.

Coyne was on the run after 19-year-old Jalen Little was shot multiple times Saturday night, and later died from his injuries. Court papers say it was a drug deal that went wrong.

19-year-old, Zachary Chadwick has also been charged with criminal homicide and aggravated robbery.

Chadwick is being held on a 150 thousand dollar bond.

