Do you recognize the man who keeps taking TV sets from the Dalton K-mart?

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for taking TV sets from the K-Mart in Dalton.

They have surveillance shots of the man loading a 43 inch Samsung TV into a shopping cart along with other items on Wednesday, March 8th.

He then pushed the cart out of the store.

Investigators believe he is the same suspect who took two other TVs from the store in February.

And store security tells officers this is the fifth or sixth such thefts of TVs in recent months.

If you recognize the man in the photos, please call Officer John Gurrieri at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 242. He can also be reached by email at jgurrieri@cityofdalton-ga.gov.