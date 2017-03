CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A police chase ends with a crash this evening and shuts down the Chickamauga battlefield.

Police say the suspect was responsible for a hit and run in Fort Oglethorpe. She then led authorities on a chase.

An officer with the National Parks Service barricaded the suspect vehicle with his own, causing the crash. The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital.