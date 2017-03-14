Officials worried about impact of cold on DC’s cherry trees

Cherry blossoms coated with ice. Pretty to look at, but please let it melt naturally; shaking can cause damage and breakage to the tree. pic.twitter.com/saW2yycILL — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 14, 2017

WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Park Service is concerned about the impact of cold weather on Washington’s famous cherry blossoms.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst says that the snow Monday into Tuesday didn’t appear to do damage, but upcoming cold temperatures are concerning. Litterst says that if the temperature gets down to 24 degrees there could be a 90 percent loss of blossoms that were expected to be at their peak in about a week.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Lasorsa says Washington’s low temperature is forecast to be around 22 degrees Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Park Service had forecast peak bloom to occur between March 19 and March 22. Peak bloom is the day when 70 percent of the Yoshino cherry trees around the city’s Tidal Basin are blossoming.

** Photo: National Mall National Park Service on Twitter