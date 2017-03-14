Lacy’s agent says running back to join Seahawks

FILE – In this Aug. 18, 2016, file photo, Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy (27) rushes against the Oakland Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game in Green Bay, Wis. Lacy’s agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks. Lacy’s management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday, March 14, 2017, on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer, File)

SEATTLE (AP) — Eddie Lacy’s agent says the former Green Bay running back is joining the Seattle Seahawks.

Lacy’s management group, Sports Trust Advisors, said Tuesday on Twitter that the four-year veteran has agreed to terms with the Seahawks. Seattle has been plagued by injuries at the position in recent years.

Lacy was the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2013, when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL