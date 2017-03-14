Jordanian journalist added to FBI's Most Wanted Terrorist list

WASHINGTON — A Jordanian woman has been charged in connection with a 2001 bombing of a Jerusalem pizza restaurant that killed 15 people and injured dozens of others.

The Justice Department on Tuesday announced a criminal charge against Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi for her role in the attack.

The FBI has added her to its list of Most Wanted Terrorists, and U.S. authorities say they’re working to get custody of her.

According to the Department of Justice, Al-Tamimi was a student and working as a journalist at a television station in the West Bank in the summer of 2001. She began working with the military wing of Hamas, designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

She pleaded guilty in 2003 to multiple counts of murder and was sentenced to 16 life sentences. But she served just eight years of that sentence before being returned to Jordan as part of a prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas.

The suicide bombing killed two U.S. nationals. Al-Tamimi has been charged with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction against U.S. nationals outside the U.S., resulting in death. If convicted in the U.S., she faces life in prison or the death penalty.