“Hidden Figures” out-grosses latest Star Trek, X-Men and Bourne films

(CBS News) — The Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures” keeps impressing at the box office — and now it has outpaced recent entries from several popular franchises.

Last weekend, the domestic box office total for “Hidden Figures” hit $162.8 million, edging past last year’s “Jason Bourne,” the fourth installment in the Bourne franchise, which made $162.4 million. “Hidden Figures” had already surpassed the domestic totals for “X-Men: Apocalypse,” which made $155.4 million, and “Star Trek Beyond,” which made $158.8 million.

What makes the milestone even more impressive are the movies’ relative budgets: “Hidden Figures” was made on a $25 million, a fraction of the outlays for the other three films. “Jason Bourne” cost $120 million, “X-Men: Apocalypse” cost $178 million and “Star Trek Beyond” was made for $185 million.

The female-led film — about African-American women working for NASA in the 1960s — also recently crossed the $200 million mark at the global box office, with a total international take of $206.1 million.

“Hidden Figures” was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.