Hamilton Co. Department of Education and Co. Comm. discuss funding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Department of Education and the County Commission met this evening….and not everyone appeared on the same page.

Two major items were on the table; the search for a new superintendent and what to do with the funding for schools. When trying to decide which schools should be cut it looked as if CSLA will be put on the back-burner.

Some commissioners and board members are saying the money was just not there. Also there was a prolonged debate after one comment was made.

A resolution was not made on how funding will be distributed. That will be at a later date.