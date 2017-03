CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The hard work of students, and a teacher at the Howard School means kids are playing baseball on campus again for the first time in 7 years.

Several students wanted to bring the sport back, and they found some help from teacher and coach, Jon Johnson.

With rakes, and shovels, and help from the community, Johnson, volunteers, and students helped rebuild the baseball field at Howard.

That’s why he is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner.