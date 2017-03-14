Flights canceled, schools closed as nor'easter nears

tweetedNEW YORK — School closures were set on Tuesday for cities including New York City, Philadelphia and Boston. Thousands of flights were canceled, and road crews were working hard in cities from the Midwest to the Northeast to stay ahead of a nor’easter that could dump up to two feet of snow in some areas.

Blizzard warnings were in effect from Pennsylvania stretching up to Maine, said Eric Fisher, chief meteorologist for CBS Boston.

“A late-season snowstorm will hit from the central Appalachians to New England, including many large cities in the Northeast U.S.,” the National Weather Service said, adding that coastal flooding is also possible.

The chill is a far cry from the mild winter so far, CBS News’ Michelle Miller reports from Cleveland. The state of Ohio has spent just $63.3 million on its snow and ice operations budget — $15 million less than a year ago. And in Chicago, it’s been at least 146 years since the city has seen no measurable snowfall in January or February. But that was expected to change on Monday night with at least five inches.

Travel has already been disrupted. As of 9 p.m. ET Monday night, 1,601 flights were canceled, 5,165 Tuesday and 599 Wednesday — amounting to 7,365 in total, CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports.

Here is a look at other developments on the snowstorm:

NYC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all aboveground subway service in New York City will be suspended at 4 a.m. Tuesday during a predicted blizzard which is expected to dump anywhere from 12 to 18 inches of snow in the metro area. Soon after, the MTA will decide the status of service on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

There are currently no plans to cut underground subway service. MTA buses will be operating on a reduced schedule Tuesday. New York City schools and courts will be closed.

The National Weather Service has issued a 24-hour blizzard warning, which starts at midnight. Whiteout conditions and power outages are possible.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a state of emergency for the city beginning at midnight, and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel on Tuesday.

“If you have to travel, use mass transit and be prepared for delays,” he tweeted. “Stay safe, New York City.”

De Blasio also announced New York City schools will be closed on Tuesday.

“This would certainly be the biggest snowstorm of the 2017 winter season in New York City,” said Faye Barthold, a weather service meteorologist based on Long Island.

At least some, however, seemed to be taking the forecast in stride, CBS New York reports.

The Saboni family, from Seaford, says they’re stocked up and ready for a storm they think is long overdue.

“I kind of expected this because of such a mild early winter,” husband Andy said, “but I was going to drag on until the spring possibly.”

His wife Judy says they have their salt and shovels ready to go.

Pat Myren and her friends from Long Island have loaded up their truck with supplies.

“I’m hoping, need to stay home and be safe and that’s what I’m praying for,” she said.

Boston

Boston also could get 12 to 18 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 2 feet across northeastern Massachusetts.

With more than a foot of snow getting ready to drop beginning early Tuesday morning, folks were snatching up all the bread and eggs they could find, CBS Boston reports.

“I shopped for two hours and stood in line for 45 minutes,” shopper Diana Rivera said.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said it’s “not your typical storm.”

“The most important point I will make is that the snow will fall about 2 to 4 inches an hour,” Baker said.

At Home Depot, backyard grills took a distant second place to shopping carts filled with ice melt.

Parking bans were in effect in many cities and towns across the state on Monday evening.

“The combination of high winds, wet snow and cold weather can lead to downed trees and we are closely monitoring the power outages,” Baker said.

School cancellations were also in effect as a city and region prepared for the storm.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan has declared a state of emergency in Maryland and is urging residents to prepare for “a significant winter storm event.”

The governor signed the executive order late Monday ahead of the approaching storm. Snow is expected to start Monday evening and last into Tuesday.

Hogan says some parts of the state, including Carroll and Frederick counties, could see 12 to 18 inches of snow, but accumulations will vary widely.

Maryland hasn’t had much snow this year. Hogan says people shouldn’t be lulled into a false sense of security from the weather so far. He urges residents “to use common sense and to stay indoors and off the roads.”

The state has been pre-treating roads in preparation for a powerful nor’easter in the forecast for the mid-Atlantic to parts of the Northeast.

Philadelphia

In Philadelphia, crews began treating some area roadways on Sunday. The city could see 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Philadelphia’s public and parochial schools will be closed Tuesday over the storm, and the city declared a snow emergency starting at 9 p.m. Monday.

The snow will be heavy at times on Tuesday morning and will accumulate on roads, CBS Philly reports. There’s still some uncertainty on the track of the storm and where sleet could mix in, which would cut down snow amounts.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf deployed members of the National Guard and announced travel restrictions ahead of the storm, which could bring a foot or more of snow to the eastern part of the state. Wolf said Monday that speed limits will be reduced to 45 mph on all interstates and expressways east of central Pennsylvania’s Interstate 99 beginning at 10 p.m. Monday.

Empty trailers, towed trailers, buses, RVs and motorcycles are banned from those roadways until Tuesday evening. Wolf also said approximately 700 National Guard members are being deployed, along with more than 2,000 snow plows.

He’s signed a disaster emergency proclamation.

Washington, D.C.

Further south, in the nation’s capital, where the National Cherry Blossom Festival is scheduled to start Wednesday, snow is also expected. Washington, D.C. is expected to get 6 to 8 inches, reports CBS DC.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, while admitting that forecasts for a snowstorm keep changing, says the District is ready for whatever Mother Nature sends its way. Bowser, speaking Monday afternoon at a news conference at a salt storage facility, says officials don’t know how much snow will hit the nation’s capital Monday night into Tuesday.

The mayor says streets have been pre-treated, more than 200 snowplows will be at their posts, and overnight warming sites will be open.

Bowser says city officials aren’t expected to make decisions about schools closing until Tuesday morning. The Office of Personnel Management says it will make an announcement at 4 a.m. Tuesday about whether federal workers have to report to work.

The expected snow led German Chancellor Angela Merkel to postpone her trip to Washington for her first face-to-face meeting with President Trump. Merkel had been scheduled to arrive late Monday night for meetings with Mr. Trump on Tuesday. The White House said the meeting was rescheduled for Friday.