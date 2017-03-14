Dozens of cars in several chain reaction snow-related pileups

The Northeast isn’t the only part of the county feeling Old Man Winter’s late wrath.

Snowy weather conditions caused two crashes on a Chicago expressway that involved a total of 34 cars, Illinois State Police said.

A spokesman said seven people sustained minor injuries in Monday night’s pileup on the Kennedy Expressway.

Both wrecks occurred in the express lanes of the highway on the city’s North Side.

Police say both crashes happened in the same area and the express lanes were closed for hours. Local lanes of the expressway remained open.

And in Washington County, in southeast Wisconsin, sheriff’s deputies said snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions contributed to a chain reaction pileup of some 30 vehicles — many of them trucks — on Interstate 41 Monday morning.

Another 30 vehicles nearby wound up in a ditch or on the median. Southbound lanes were closed for six hours.

Five people were taken to hospitals with what deputies described as non-life-threatening injuries.