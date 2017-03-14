Donald Trump tax returns – portion of 2005 1040 to be released

(CBS News)- In 2005, Donald Trump paid $38 million or about 25.3 percent in taxes on an income of over $150 million, the White House said in a statement Tuesday night. In addition the White House said that Mr. Trump paid “tens of millions of dollars in other taxes such as sales and excise taxes and employment taxes.”

The White House released the statement in advance of MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” which said that it obtained a portion of his 2005 tax return via journalist David Cay Johnston. Anticipating the public release of the information from Mr. Trump’s return, the White House also said in its statement, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago” and complained that “it is totally illegal to steal and publish tax returns.”

Maddow tweeted that she has his 1040 form from 2005, which is the standard federal income tax form used to report an individual’s gross income.

Rachel Maddow MSNBC

@maddow

What we’ve got is from 2005… the President’s 1040 form… details to come tonight 9PM ET, MSNBC.

