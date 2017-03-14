Distracted Driving enforcement writes 35 tickets on first day.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol are cracking down on distracted driving in our area.

One day one of their enhanced enforcement Monday, officers wrote 35 citations.

Here is what they were for:

Speed- 9

Insurance-5

Seat Belt-4

Due Care-4

Registration Violation-3

Driver’s License Law-3

Texting-2

Cutting In-2

Impeding Lane Change-1

Equipment (Windshield)-1

Light Law-1