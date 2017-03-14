Chattanooga Police searching for 4 individuals

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Police Department is searching for four individuals.

Officials say the four are wanted in connection to their involvement in different violent crimes in Chattanooga.

Chattanooga Police also say there is a $500 reward for information leading to the capture of each suspect.

Police say 23 year old Dedrick Lindsey, Jr. is wanted for Attempted 1st Degree Murder; 30 year old Troy Timmis is wanted for Aggravated Robbery; 26 year old Orlando Watkins is wanted for Aggravated Assault/Evading; and 23 year old Guy Wilkerson is wanted for Probation Violation/Aggravated Robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chattanooga Police 423-643-5404.