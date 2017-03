CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Violent Crimes Bureau is investigating the latest shooting in Chattanooga.

It happened just before midnight in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue.

Witnesses told officers that 38 year old Derrick Isom was getting out of a vehicle when he was shot.

He was taken to the hospital but the injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The victim was unable to give police a description of the suspect.