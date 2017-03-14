Brand News: Deals to celebrate National Pi Day

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) Sure, you can get deals on pies today, but we didn’t misspell it.

Pi Day actually honors the mathematical constant of π.

But retailers and restaurants use it as an excuse to celebrate the culinary kind.

So here are some Pi(e) day deals you can take advantage of today.

• Bojangles – Dive your fork into a slice of sweet potato pie for $3.14.

• Boston Market – Gobble down a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.

• Godfather’s Pizza – Snatch up these specials:

* $3 off a large pizza.

* A medium one-topping pizza for $3.99 when you purchase a large specialty pizza.

* $4 off a jumbo pizza.

• Marie Callender’s – Slice up a fresh lemon meringue pie for $8.99.

• Stevi B’s Pizza Buffet – Feast on an unlimited pizza buffet for $3.14.

• Whole Foods – Get $3.14 off any large bakery pie or large Take & Bake pizza.

Non-Food Pi Day Deals

• Kohl’s – Shop online-only deals on pie bakeware and accessories.

•Domino’s Pizza: Get a medium two-topping pan pizza for $8.99.