Alabama ag officials probe 3 possible cases of bird flu

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is investigating three possible cases of avian influenza in north Alabama.

At a news conference Tuesday, Agriculture and Industries Commission John McMillan said the findings of bird flu in poultry are in Jackson, Lauderdale and Madison counties.

McMillan told multiple media outlets that the cases, which have been sent off for further testing, are suspected and not confirmed. He also said the cases are not a food safety issue.

The birds involved are waterfowl, primarily ducks and geese.

Alabama has been on alert since a 2015 outbreak in the Midwest. Last week, Tennessee officials confirmed a second commercial chicken-breeding operation had tested positive for the avian flu. That facility was in Giles County, south of Nashville and close to the Alabama state line.

