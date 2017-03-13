Woman attacked boyfriend with Samurai sword, police say

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A Connecticut woman is heading to court to face charges that she attacked a man with what police described as a “Samurai-type” sword.

Police say 51-year-old Juanita Bentley, of New London, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including first-degree assault.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 11:45 p.m. Friday, CBS affiliate WFSB-TV reports. The alleged victim told officers that he and Bentley had been arguing when she asked him to leave the apartment.

Bentley allegedly attacked her boyfriend because he “wasn’t leaving the apartment fast enough,” police said, according to WFSB-TV.

He told police Bentley took the sword from the wall and cut him on the back and arms as he fled. He was treated at the hospital for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

Bentley was held on $10,000 bail over the weekend and was unavailable for comment. She was charged with reckless endangerment, assault and breach of peace, WFSB-TV reports.