Weather Update: Monday Evening, March 13, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Below average temperatures continue for the week ahead.

Rain showers Monday evening, then cloudy skies overnight. A few flurries mixed in early Tuesday morning in the higher elevations.

Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid 30’s in Chattanooga.

Sunshine returning late Tuesday afternoon and will continue into Wednesday but temperatures will be struggling – highs expected to stay in the mid to low 40’s both days. It will be breezy as well for Tuesday afternoon. Northwest winds expected 10-15 mph.

A hard freeze likely Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as temperatures will drop into the low 20’s in Chattanooga. The higher elevations could dip into the teens.

Temperatures slowly start to recover as we move toward next weekend with another chance for rain early Saturday.