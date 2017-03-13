Single winner of massive lotto jackpot remains anonymous

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana winner of a $435.3 million Powerball jackpot has chosen to remain anonymous after coming forward to claim the 10th largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Hoosier Lottery director Sarah Taylor said during a Monday news conference that a lump-sum of $189.1 million — after federal and state taxes are withheld — is being paid to a limited liability corporation set up on behalf of the winner.

Indianapolis public relations executive Jennifer Dzwonar says the winner is a Lafayette man whose winning ticket was among five Powerball tickets he bought at a convenience store in that city on the day of the Feb. 22 drawing.

She says he is a Purdue University graduate who works at a Lafayette manufacturing facility.

“Once he saw the numbers matched, he couldn’t sleep,” said a representative of the LLC that the winner set up, CBS affiliate WTTV reported. “He tried calling his brother later that morning, but he didn’t answer. He then called his dad, who joked, ‘I thought you were calling to say that you won the lottery?’ to which the winner replied, ‘Maybe I did!’”

The winning numbers were: 10-13-28-52-61. The Powerball number was 2.

Indiana allows jackpot winners to remain anonymous.