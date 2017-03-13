Sculpture marking terrorist attacks erected in Brussels near EU

BRUSSELS — An artist has installed a memorial metal sculpture near the European Union headquarters to mark the recent terror attacks in Europe and Africa and will unveil it on the first anniversary of the March 22 Brussels attacks. 

The sculpture by Belgian artist Jean-Henri Compere, titled “Wounded But Still Standing in Front of the Inconceivable,” was constructed from a pair of steel slabs raised skyward in an expression of hope. 

Belgian artist Jean-Henri Compere, center, overseas the installation of his his new sculpture in the EU quarter of Brussels on Monday, March 13, 2017

Virginia Mayo, AP

On March 22, 2016, 32 people were killed in separate attacks on the Brussels airport and subway. 

Compere’s work seeks to honor the victims of other mass attacks that have shaken Europe and Africa, including the ones in Paris and Nice, France; Bamako, Mali and Sousse, Tunisia during the past two years.

