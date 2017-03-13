Sanders urges Trump to act on prescription drug cost reform

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders shares common ground with the President Trump when it comes to high prescription drug costs.

“He’s right,” Sanders told CBS’ Face the Nation. “The cost of prescription drugs in this country is obscene.”

The former 2016 Democratic candidate openly criticized the executive branch’s backing of legislation to repeal and replace Obamacare, but hopes the president will soon act on promises to curb drug prices.

“Millions of people cannot afford the cost of those medicines, and costs are soaring,” Sanders noted.

Now, Sanders urged Trump, it’s time to get down to the “nuts and bolts” of increasing competition and lowering prices charged by pharmaceutical companies. “It is unfortunately just one thing for Trump to say he’s in favor of doing something,” Sanders said.

Rep. Elijah Cummings also praised the president’s call for prescription drug cost reform on ABC’s This Week with George Stephanopoulos. The Maryland congressman noted the President’s enthusiasm for “the importation of drugs from places like Canada and other foreign countries.”

Following his meeting with Mr. Trump last Wednesday, Cummings said the president called him twice on Friday to follow up on their discussion.

“He made it clear to me that he was going to do something about it,” Cummings said.

Sanders supports Medicare negotiation within the pharmaceutical industry and has introduced legislation to allow both pharmacists and individuals to buy cheaper prescription drugs from around the world. The Vermont senator petitioned the president’s stamp of approval, adding, “And tell his Republican friends to come on board.”