Sand Mountain chase leads to a corn field and a K 9 sniffing out a suspect

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – DeKalb County deputies arrest a Boaz man after a chase over the weekend.

On Saturday, a deputy tried to stop 45 year old Christopher Gerald Lacey on County road 479.

When the vehicle ran, the deputy got help from officers with the Crossville and Geraldine police departments.

They say Lacey soon ran his vehicle into a corn field and fled on foot.

That’s when deputies put K-9 Marianna to work.

She picked up his scent and led officers right to Lacey.

He faces a variety of charges from the chase, and it turns out the car he was in was stolen.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says “Our K-9 Marianna also did a great job on finding Lacey in the woods and thanks to the Deputies, Crossville Officers, and Geraldine Officers for their assistance in obtaining Lacey.”