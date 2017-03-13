Rome police officer charged with trafficking marijuana

ROME, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a police officer in Rome, Georgia.

39 year old Ernest Edward Cox was a 15 year veteran of the Rome Police Department.

After a six month investigation, they charged him with trafficking marijuana, violating his oath of office, tampering with evidence and bribery.

The Rome Police Department contacted the GBI last fall over possible corruption.

The investigation is still ongoing, so GBI is asking anyone with information on the case to contact them at 706-624-1424.