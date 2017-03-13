New details on high speed chase from Knoxville to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials release more information on the chase from Sevierville that ended in a wreck on Highway 153.

It ended Sunday night around 9:15 PM.

Officers in Sevierville says two minor juveniles stole a van from their group home there.

Once it was spotted on the road, law enforcement followed the van down I 75.

They say speeds exceeded 100 mph along the way.

Hamilton County deputies joined the pursuit when it reached our area.

The van hit another vehicle and then ran into the barrier wall of the Chickamauga Dam.

No one was seriously injured.

The teens were checked out by medics and then arrested at the scene.