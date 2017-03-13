INSIDE WASHINGTON: Push to avert plane battery fires stalls

By JOAN LOWY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A safety regulation to prevent fires involving shipments of rechargeable batteries on planes has stalled under President Donald Trump.

The Obama administration last year successfully persuaded a U.N. agency that sets aviation safety standards to ban lithium-ion battery shipments on passenger planes because the batteries can self-ignite, creating intense fires capable of destroying an airliner. Batteries on cargo flights can be no more than 30 percent charged.

Regulations extending the international rules to domestic flights were on the verge of being published when Trump took office on Jan. 20 and signed an executive order freezing the publication of new regulations. That means airlines and cargo operators remain free to ignore the international standard for domestic flights.

Industry lobbyists are now asking for changes to the rules.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)