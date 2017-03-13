GOP rep under fire for tweet about “somebody else's babies”

Rep. Steve King has come under fire for a comment he made Sunday on Twitter in which he voiced support for the views of far-right Dutch politician Geert Wilder who has called for ending immigration of Muslims to the Netherlands and banning the Koran.

Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

King, an Iowa Republican, was referring to a tweet about Wilders from the account of an outlet called Voice of Europe, whose biography on Twitter says, “Real news from a beautiful continent in danger.” It describes itself as anti-European Union and pro-Europe. It also has the acronym for President Trump’s campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again.”

Hundreds of Islamists shouting “Allahu Akbar” in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Wilders is right for over 10 years. #turkijerel pic.twitter.com/dV2SjXg23r — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) March 12, 2017

Former KKK leader David Duke praised King on Twitter.

Backlash against his tweet, however, erupted among both Democrats and Republicans.

.@SteveKingIA What exactly do you mean? Do I qualify as “somebody else’s baby?” #concernedGOPcolleague — Carlos Curbelo (@carloslcurbelo) March 13, 2017

Dear Representative Steve King: These are my two babies. –Representative Ted Lieu pic.twitter.com/MHU21jJUrY — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 12, 2017

Is it worth making the obvious point that what American history has been about is “restoring” ourselves with “somebody else’s babies?” https://t.co/DZAjW670Ur — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 12, 2017

King is a total ignoramus and no one takes him seriously. He does give off good quotes to outrage people though. https://t.co/tMZf7heR9O — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 12, 2017

King was asked about his tweet during an interview on CNN Monday morning. He defended the comment, saying “of course I meant exactly what I said, as is always the case.”

CBS News’ Catherine Reynolds contributed to this report.