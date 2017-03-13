Gander Mountain closing their Chattanooga outdoor store

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WDEF) – Three years ago, Gander Mountain got the jump on Bass Pro Shoppes and Cabellas in the Chattanooga market.

They were the first of the three national chains to get their store open here in Hixson in September of 2014.

But now the store is closing.

The Minnesota-base outdoor company filed for bankruptcy on Friday and announced it will close 32 stores nationally, mostly in the south.

“Like many retailers, Gander Mountain experienced challenging traffic patterns and shifts in consumer demand resulting from increased direct-to-customer sales by key vendors and accelerated growth of e-commerce,” Gander Mountain said in a written statement. “Despite aggressive actions to improve the efficiency of the company’s retail operations and support functions, the underlying financial impact from underperforming stores and unproductive, excess inventory hampered efforts to create a sustainable path forward.”