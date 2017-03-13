Fatal Whitfield fire started in attic

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – State fire investigators say the deadly fire Sunday in Whitfield County started in the attic.

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens and the Whitfield County Fire Department are investigating the blaze.

It began sometime around 5:30 PM.

Firefighters were able to pull out a 44 year old woman who was inside.

But she died later at the hospital.

Her husband was not seriously injured.

The home was destroyed by the fire.

The Commissioner says an initial investigation revealed that it started in the attic, but the exact cause remains under investigation.

There were no working smoke alarms in the home.