Famine; Trumpcare, and immigrant worker worries

“Critical point in history”

The UN humanitarian chief has a stark warning: “We are facing the largest humanitarian crisis since the creation of the United Nations.” Years of war, poverty and drought have left more than 20 million people facing famine. The hungry walk for miles in search of relief, but without enough food to go around, vast stretches of Africa and the Middle East are on the brink of famine.

Tax burden

Much of the early response to Republican lawmakers’ plan to repeal and replace Obamacare has understandably centered on the bill’s potential impact on participants in the federal health insurance program. But advocates of the American Health Care Act also must convincing people they’re not getting a raw deal as taxpayers. We look at what the GOP proposal might mean for your taxes.

No normal market

Many Republicans want markets to deliver health services as free as possible from government intervention, but health insurance and health care suffer significant “market failures,” and any Obamacare replacement must overcome them, or the market for health insurance could go into a death spiral. We look at three important market failures any new health care plan will have to confront.

Looming labor shortage

For Stephan Sardone, owner of a Dallas home remodeling company, Feb. 16 may have offered a glimpse of the future. That day, all of his employees skipped work to take part in a strike to highlight the importance of foreign-born workers to the economy. For homebuilders, remodelers and others around the U.S., the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown could mean a serious labor shortage.

Defiant, but defeated

ISIS militants are still clinging to the ancient heart of Mosul, Iraq’s second-largest city. Every day, U.S.-backed forces reclaim more ground as aircraft hammer the cornered, and increasingly desperate extremists. We’re with the Iraqi forces, and the commander leading the charge, to witness the level of destruction left behind by the terror group.

Trumpcare

What could be going through President Trump’s mind as he embraces the health care plan his allies have been careful to remind us Paul Ryan is responsible for? Either Mr. Trump really believes the bill is the best — or only — way forward, or he’s planning to drop it, and Will Rahn argues that the latter looks like the more attractive option. He says the bill, as crafted, is bad politics and, more importantly, bad policy.

Pot for pets

The national debate over medical marijuana is taking an unexpected turn as more people choose pot to treat their ailing pets. They can use a special form of liquid cannabis, formulated just for animals. Some pet owners swear by the results, but the substances aren’t regulated — or proven to work.

Food for thought: Your diet and cancer