Be Careful. It’s Sleepy Monday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Be careful this Monday. It could be the most dangerous day of the year for you.

Sleepy Monday is the term for the Monday after the Daylight Savings Time switch.

Research shows it is the one day that Americans consistently don’t get enough sleep.

That means a dangerous drive to work.

Traffic studies find a significant rise in accidents on Sleepy Monday.

And it doesn’t stop when you get to work.

University of Washington business professor Christopher Barnes coined the term Sleepy Monday.

His study found that accidents at work climb by 5.7% today.

He also found that we are guilty of more “cyber loafing”.. cruising ESPN and YouTube on Sleepy Monday.

And strangely, it’s a bad day to face a judge in court.

Barnes found that judges hand out 5% longer sentences on Sleepy Mondays.

So if you are heading to court, it may pay to sleep in.