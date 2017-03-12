Winter weather impacts local businesses

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Saturday night’s flurries impacted some local businesses.

The Tupelo Honey Cafe Manager Beth Caron says that when bad weather hits, it usually slows business down.

But, this weekend it did just the opposite.

“We had a lot of business between the hours of six and eight, unexpectedly,” Caron told News 12.

Ricardo Nache, Manager of Five Guys in downtown Chattanooga, also says when the snow hit, business slowed down a bit.

But, throughout the day customers were ordering more take-out than dining in.

Nache said, “We’ve had a lot of sale changes last night we were really slow because of all the snow; all the slush everywhere. Then two days before that was one of the busiest days of the week. It’s been really sporadic and weird lately.”

Both say their customers didn’t seem to be in the mood for home cooking this past weekend.