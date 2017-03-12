Weather Update: Sunday Night, March 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Below average temperatures to continue.

Clear skies tonight and just a few high clouds around through the overnight hours. Temperatures dropping into the low 30’s by morning.

Clouds start to return late Monday morning. Then, rain showers arrive later. Temperatures staying well below average for this time of year. Highs will be in the upper 40’s to near 50°

Rain for Monday evening and into the overnight, could see a few flurries mix in early Tuesday morning in the higher elevations. Tuesday morning temperatures will be in the mid 30’s in Chattanooga.

Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon and continues into Wednesday but temperatures will be struggling – highs expected to stay in the 40’s both days.

A hard freeze likely Wednesday morning and Thursday morning as temperatures will drop into the low 20’s.

Temperatures slowly start to recover as we move toward next weekend with another chance for rain early Saturday.